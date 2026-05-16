India’s Modi Europe Trip Focuses on Trade, Security, and Innovation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun the European leg of his official tour with a visit to the Netherlands, where he met King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima in The Hague on Saturday, according to Euro News.

The meeting, held at the Huis ten Bosch Palace, marked the start of a wider diplomatic journey across Europe. Modi also held talks with Dutch leaders and business representatives, focusing on cooperation in defence, security, energy, and innovation.

Earlier, while addressing the Indian community in The Hague, Modi highlighted the strong and growing economic ties between India and the Netherlands. Trade between the two countries reached nearly 28 billion dollars in 2024–25, making the Netherlands one of India’s key partners in Europe. He also pointed to technology and innovation as important areas for future collaboration.

This visit is part of Modi’s six-day tour that began in the United Arab Emirates and will continue through several European countries. His next stop is Sweden, where he will meet Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Their discussions are expected to cover trade, industry, and broader strategic cooperation.

Modi will then travel to Oslo for the India-Nordic summit, where leaders from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland will discuss issues such as renewable energy, defence, technology, and Arctic cooperation.

The tour will conclude in Italy on May 20, where Modi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Both leaders are expected to build on earlier agreements to strengthen ties in areas including security, defence, and migration.

The visit reflects India’s growing engagement with Europe, with a focus on partnership, innovation, and shared global goals.__Photo courtesy X (Narendra Modi)