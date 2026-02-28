Blood on the Durand Line: Pakistan Strikes Deep Into Afghanistan as Death Toll Mounts

The mountains along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have always held secrets. This week, they echoed with something far louder, the thunder of airstrikes, the crack of artillery, and the terrible silence that follows both.

Pakistan launched what it calls “Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq”, Wrath for Truth, late Thursday night, following what Islamabad described as unprovoked cross-border attacks by Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan fighters. By Saturday morning, the Pakistani government reported 331 militants killed and more than 500 wounded. Pakistani forces claimed to have destroyed 104 Taliban posts, seized 22 others, and disabled 163 armoured vehicles. Air strikes, officials said, hit 37 locations inside Afghan territory including brigade and battalion headquarters in Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces.

The language from Islamabad was unapologetic. “Pakistan’s armed forces stand resolute and unwavering in defending the country’s borders,” security sources declared. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the scale of the operation on X, framing it as a necessary response to years of cross-border aggression.

But the story, as it always is along this ancient and contested frontier, is not one-sided.

The Durand Line, that 19th century colonial scar dividing Pashtun communities across two countries has never been accepted by Kabul. Afghan families live on both sides. When bombs fall on “Taliban posts,” they often fall near homes, markets, and mosques. The Afghan Taliban government, for its part, has consistently denied hosting TTP fighters on its soil, calling Pakistan’s accusations a convenient excuse for aggression against a sovereign nation.

No independent casualty figures from the Afghan side were immediately available, a silence that speaks its own heavy language.

The international community watched with visible alarm. Washington expressed condolences and affirmed Pakistan’s right to self-defence. China called the situation “deteriorating” and offered diplomatic channels. Russia urged an immediate ceasefire. Iran, itself navigating its own crisis with Israel and the United States, offered to facilitate dialogue between the two neighbours.

At the United Nations, Secretary General António Guterres expressed deep concern, urging all parties to protect civilians and respect international law.

The escalation did not arrive without warning. Last week, Pakistan had already struck TTP camps inside Afghanistan following a suicide bombing in Islamabad. Tensions have simmered and periodically boiled over for years, with border crossings shut, trade suspended, and ordinary people on both sides paying the price for decisions made far above their heads.

Tonight, the border burns again. And somewhere in those mountains, on both sides of the Durand Line, families are counting their dead.