Spain Breaks Ranks: Sánchez Slams US-Israel Strikes as Europe Stays Cautious

When the bombs fell on Tehran, most European leaders reached for the same careful, diplomatic vocabulary, words like “restraint,” “de-escalation,” and “concern.” Spain’s Pedro Sánchez reached for something sharper, according to Euro News.

“We reject the unilateral military action of the United States and Israel,” the Spanish Prime Minister wrote on X on Saturday, calling the joint strikes an “escalation” that contributes to “a more uncertain and hostile international order.” It was a statement that cut through the fog of cautious diplomacy like a blade, direct, defiant, and deliberately loud.

Sánchez was not entirely alone in his alarm. French President Emmanuel Macron described the strikes as an “outbreak of war” and called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa called the situation “deeply concerning.” But none went as far as Madrid. None named Washington so plainly.

This moment, however, did not arrive without context. For years, Spain has been quietly and sometimes not so quietly repositioning itself on the world stage. Sánchez was among the first European leaders to openly call Israel’s campaign in Gaza a “genocide.” Spain recognised Palestinian statehood in 2024, a full year before France followed. He rejected Trump’s “Board of Peace” initiative over Gaza, citing conflicts with international law. He has pushed hard to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation, while simultaneously offering Spain as a bridge between Europe and the Arab world.

Last year, Sánchez attended the Arab League Summit in Baghdad as a special guest, a striking symbol of where Madrid sees its place in global diplomacy. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met him in Madrid, praising his ceasefire advocacy and his commitment to a two-state solution.

It is a foreign policy built on principle or, depending on who you ask, on political calculation. Spain has a large Muslim population, deep historical ties to North Africa, and a Prime Minister who has never been shy about using the international stage.

What is clear is this; as the Middle East burns and the world scrambles for the right words, Pedro Sánchez already had his ready and they sounded nothing like Washington’s.