Beyond Kashmir: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Beauty Betrayed by Broken Roads and Broken Promises

There are places that stop you cold. Gilgit-Baltistan is one of them.

Tucked beyond the contested valleys of Kashmir, this mountainous territory in Pakistan’s far north reads like a poet’s dream mirror still lakes, desert dunes pressed against snow-capped peaks, ancient Buddhist rock carvings, and waterfalls that thunder through gorges untouched by time, according to The Friday Times. A recent journey through Skardu, Shigar and Khaplu confirms what photographs only partially capture: this is among the most spectacular landscapes on Earth.

Sadpara Lake glows at dawn like hammered silver. The Sarfaranga Desert sand dunes improbably nestled beneath Himalayan glaciers feels almost fictional. The restored Khaplu Palace, now a Serena Hotel, breathes quiet dignity into a royal past. Crystal Lake near Kachura shimmers with the kind of stillness that makes a person genuinely reconsider their life choices.

But the moment you leave the viewpoint, reality bites back hard.

The roads where they exist are bruised, broken and dangerous. Reaching these sublime valleys means hours of white-knuckle driving across crumbling tracks that landslides regularly reclaim. Electricity vanishes without warning, plunging entire valleys into darkness. Hotel generators hum through the night at enormous cost. Internet signals flicker and die, cutting off local youth from economic opportunities the rest of Pakistan takes for granted.

The people, however, are extraordinary. Warm, generous and disarmingly honest, the communities of Gilgit-Baltistan offer a hospitality that shames far wealthier societies. Crime is rare. Integrity is simply how people live.

Which makes the political reality all the more heartbreaking.

Despite fierce loyalty to Pakistan, GB’s people remain constitutionally unrecognised, denied full representation in the national parliament, their budgets perpetually squeezed, their futures shaped by a federal government in which they hold no formal seat and no representation.

Pakistan proudly markets Skardu’s glaciers and Hunza’s cherry blossoms to the world. It sells the paradise. It just refuses to properly fund the people who live inside it.

That is not tourism. That is exploitation dressed in scenic photography.