Kashmir Votes July 27: AJK Election Commission Sets Poll Date Amid JAAC Protests

AJK Goes to Polls on July 27 as JAAC Protests Cast a Shadow

Azad Jammu and Kashmir will head to the ballot box on July 27, the region’s Election Commission announced Friday, a landmark date that arrives against a backdrop of street protests and political tension that could yet complicate the democratic process.

Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal made the announcement at a press conference in Muzaffarabad, flanked by senior election officials. He assured the public that the vote would be free, fair and conducted under the watchful eye of the army, paramilitary and civil armed forces.

“We have been fully prepared to discharge that responsibility in letter and spirit,” he declared with quiet confidence.

The election calendar moves quickly. Candidates may file nomination papers between June 9 and June 19. Scrutiny follows on June 20, appeals run through June 27, and the final candidate list will be published on July 1. Polling opens at 8am and closes at 5pm on election day.

The Commission also announced a strict ban on government transfers, new postings and development approvals, measures designed to prevent the ruling machinery from tilting the playing field before voters cast their ballots.

The electorate has grown considerably since the last elections in July 2021. Fresh voter rolls show 3.8 million registered voters across 45 constituencies, over half a million more than four years ago. Women account for nearly 1.8 million of those voters, a figure that speaks to the region’s changing political landscape.

Yet one shadow hangs over the entire exercise. The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, whose prolonged protests have rattled the region in recent months, remains a live concern. Justice Mughal acknowledged that a continued sit-in could disrupt election activities.

“Elections will be held when the situation is conducive,” he said carefully.

That single sentence captures everything — the promise of democracy, and the fragile conditions it still requires.