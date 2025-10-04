Babiš Stages Comeback, ANO Wins Big in Czech Elections

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has made a striking political comeback, as his populist ANO party claimed a decisive victory in the country’s parliamentary elections, according to ORF News. With nearly all votes counted, ANO secured roughly 35 percent, leaving the incumbent coalition Spolu, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s conservatives, the Christian Democrats, and the liberal TOP 09 far behind at 23 percent.

Other parties showed mixed results. The centrist Mayors and Independents (STAN) garnered 11 percent, while the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) captured 8 percent, and the Pirates secured 9 percent. The right-leaning Motorists party is likely to cross the 5 percent threshold, while the leftist bloc Stačilo! fell just short.

Babiš, a billionaire businessman and self described “Trumpist,” ran on promises of lower taxes and a halt to Czech arms deliveries to Ukraine, striking a chord with voters frustrated by high inflation and a perceived loss of purchasing power under Fiala’s government. Babiš also criticized Prague’s heavy engagement in supporting Kyiv, arguing that resources were being diverted from domestic priorities. “Let’s wait until the war is over,” he said, advocating an end to military assistance.

Analysts suggest Babiš may pivot closer to Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Slovakia’s Robert Fico, both of whom are critical of Brussels and reluctant supporters of Ukraine. While he is not overtly pro-Russian, critics warn of potential democratic backsliding, even as supporters celebrate his return with red caps bearing the slogan “Strong Czechia,” echoing Trump’s MAGA branding.

Coalition-building will be the next challenge. Babiš may seek allies in the SPD or the Motorists, parties known for their euroskeptic and anti-climate policy stances. His victory sets the stage for turbulent negotiations and a potential realignment of Czech politics, signaling both domestic and geopolitical shifts in Central Europe.