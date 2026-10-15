Austria’s pensioners to pay health card fee for first time

A new charge will reach into the pockets of millions of older Austrians this November, as the annual fee for the electronic health insurance card is deducted from pensions for the first time.

Until now, pensioners had generally been spared the service charge. From November 2026, however, more than two million people are expected to see 26.85 euros taken from their monthly payment. The deduction covers the health card for 2027 and will also apply to many employees through their salaries, reported by the 5 Minuten.

The process will be automatic. Pensioners and workers will not need to make a separate transfer or visit an insurance office. The legally decisive date is 15 November, with the charge appearing in that month’s pension or wage payment.

The increase has been sharp. The annual fee stood at 13.80 euros in 2025, rose to 25 euros in 2026 and will climb to 26.85 euros for 2027. For pensioners, the change carries particular weight: many will pay it for the first time, even though it remains an annual rather than monthly cost.

There are exemptions. People receiving a means-tested supplementary benefit and those freed from prescription charges because of social hardship will not have to pay. Some low-income part-time employees and people without a regular wage payment on the key date may also be excluded.

But reaching the yearly limit for prescription charges does not automatically exempt someone from the health-card fee. Where several jobs result in the charge being deducted twice, the extra payment can be reclaimed from the relevant health insurance provider.

For households living on fixed incomes, even a modest annual deduction can matter. The fee arrives as many older Austrians already weigh the rising cost of medicines, heating and daily necessities.

The measure reflects a wider shift in Austria’s health financing: services once absorbed by the system are increasingly charged directly to users. For pensioners, the electronic card remains essential for doctor visits and prescriptions. From next month, however, its annual cost will no longer be invisible.

For those affected, the change will be felt not in policy papers, but in the smaller sum appearing in their November payment.