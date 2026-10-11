Austria’s health insurance fund to bill Austrians for non-urgent medical transport

Austria’s health insurance fund is preparing to send bills to tens of thousands of patients for non-urgent medical transport, as charges introduced last year begin to arrive for the second quarter of 2026, reported by 5 Minuten.

Since July 2025, patients insured with the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) have had to contribute to the cost of planned medical transport. The charge equals either one or two prescription fees, depending on whether an ambulance attendant is required.

The ÖGK said it would send about 87,000 letters for April to June in several batches. The first online bills will be available from mid October, while paper bills will be posted during the following two weeks. Around 5 per cent, or slightly more than 4,000 letters, will be delivered electronically.

Patients must pay for planned transport without an urgent medical reason, such as regular trips for therapy. The charge applies to a maximum of 28 journeys a year. A journey without an ambulance attendant costs 7.55 euros, while one with an attendant costs 15.10 euros.

Medically necessary journeys, time critical transport, transport for children and journeys for people exempt from prescription fees remain free of charge.

Patients who receive a bill must pay within 30 days. If they do not, the ÖGK will send a payment reminder. For bills above 151 euros, patients may also apply on an instalment plan.

The ÖGK said transport numbers fell slightly in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year. It attributed the decline to the introduction of patient contributions in July 2025 and to a clearer definition of inability to walk, which took effect in May 2026.