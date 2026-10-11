Pakistan suspends last opposition’s PTI led regional government in KPK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s decision to impose emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s control of its last provincial government and sharpened a political confrontation already fuelled by security fears and a dispute over the public mandate, according to Dawn News.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved the federal cabinet’s recommendation on Sunday, invoking Articles 232 and 234 of the constitution. The government says the move is needed because of rising militant violence and what it describes as the provincial administration’s failure to cooperate in counterterrorism efforts. The governor is to take charge with an 11member advisory council, while the federal government has authorised the deployment of army troops in aid of civil power.

The intervention followed the collapse of talks between the federal government and the PTI, which governs KP and is leading a march toward Islamabad to demand the release of its jailed founder, former prime minister Imran Khan. The parties have disagreed over security policy, the march and access to Khan. Internet disruptions were reported in parts of Peshawar, and police deployed heavily as containers blocked roads. PTI officials also claimed that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had been detained; the claim had not been independently confirmed in the reports available.

The federal government has accused the provincial administration of disengaging from the fight against terrorism. PTI rejects that account and says the emergency strips voters of their mandate and weakens provincial autonomy. Party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan called the move undemocratic and said PTI would challenge it through legal and political channels. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, meanwhile, urged residents to unite behind efforts to restore peace.

The move also revives questions about the treatment of PTI led administrations in Pakistan’s self governing territories. In 2023, PTI governments in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were replaced by coalitions formed with breakaway PTI lawmakers, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party. Freedom House reported that defections and judicial and political pressure shaped the changes. PTI has described the shifts as an assault on its electoral mandate. Its allegations of horse-trading and pressure from intelligence agencies should be attributed to the party; the available reporting does not independently establish those claims.f

For PTI supporters, emergency rule in KP looks like the latest step in a wider effort to sideline elected governments where the party holds power. For the federal government, the central issue is security. That divide raises the risk that extraordinary measures could deepen mistrust and provoke further protest. Yet the extent and form of any resistance movement remain uncertain; PTI has pledged constitutional and democratic action, while the governor has warned against lawlessness.

The constitutional provisions set limits on emergency rule, including parliamentary review and time limits. Whether the intervention brings greater security or deepens political instability will depend on what follows; legal scrutiny, parliamentary debate and whether the federal and provincial camps return to negotiations.