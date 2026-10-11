Iran says Minab school case goes to international courts

Iran says it has gathered evidence related to an attack on a school in the southern city of Minab and is pursuing the case through international bodies and foreign courts, according to Mehr News Agency.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, made the remarks during a visit to the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, in Hormozgan province. Iran says the school was attacked by the United States and Israel.

Gharibabadi paid tribute to those killed at the school and inspected the site of the incident. He said officials had collected documentation concerning the attack and that legal cases connected to it were being prepared for submission to international forums and courts abroad.

The announcement comes as Iran seeks to build an international legal case over the attack, which it says targeted civilians and a school. Iranian officials have repeatedly described such attacks as violations of international law.

No independent verification of the circumstances of the attack was included in the statement. The United States and Israel have not responded to Iran’s latest claims in the report.

Gharibabadi’s visit underlined Tehran’s effort to keep the case in public view and to press for accountability through diplomatic and legal channels. Iranian authorities say further evidence is being collected to support the case.

The school attack has become a symbol of the wider conflict for many people in Hormozgan province, where residents continue to mourn those killed. Iran says it will continue to pursue the matter internationally.