Austria Delays New Stability Pact to 2026 as Borrowing Rules Take Shape

Austria’s long negotiated Stability Pact will not be finalized until 2026, despite political agreement on its framework earlier this year, according to ORF news. On Tuesday, officials unveiled the draft “15a agreement,” a key document outlining future borrowing limits for the federal government, provinces, and municipalities.

The timeline falls short of the European Union’s expectation that Austria approve the pact before the end of 2024. Lawmakers now anticipate a parliamentary vote early next year, followed by approval from all nine provincial governments. EU officials in Brussels are expected to accept the slight delay.

Under the pact’s current design, Austria’s federal government and the social insurance system will be allocated roughly 76 percent of the country’s total borrowing capacity over the next four years. The remaining 24 percent will be divided between provinces and municipalities. Beginning in 2030, this 76:24 ratio will become permanent.

The pact also specifies how deficit targets will be shared. For 2025, Austria plans a national deficit of 4.2 percent of GDP. Of that, the federal government may run a deficit of up to 3.07 percent, while provinces and municipalities together will be limited to 1.13 percent. Provinces must also grant their municipalities 20 percent of the provincial share of the authorized Maastricht deficit.

Borrowing limits for each province will be distributed according to population size. Vienna would receive about 22 percent of the overall allocation, with Lower Austria following at 18.8 percent. Smaller provinces such as Vorarlberg and Burgenland would receive 4.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

The draft agreement further outlines how any financial penalties imposed by the EU for violating fiscal rules would be divided. Should sanctions occur, costs would be assigned according to which level of government is responsible for the breach. This provision also covers 2025, when provincial deficits are already expected to exceed current targets.

The Stability Pact’s delay highlights the political and fiscal complexities Austria faces as it attempts to realign national budgeting with stricter European oversight while balancing the competing needs of federal, provincial, and local governments.