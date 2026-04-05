Austrian Chancellor Urges Hope and Family Unity in Easter Message

Austria’s Chancellor, Christian Stocker, has delivered a heartfelt Easter message, urging citizens to hold on to hope, cherish their families, and find strength in their communities as the country faces a time of global uncertainty.

In a warm video address released for the Easter holiday, Stocker spoke directly to the Austrian people, acknowledging the emotional and economic pressures many families have been carrying in recent months. He pointed to the ongoing impact of wars abroad, rising financial concerns, and an increasingly unpredictable world situation that has left many citizens worried about their safety, livelihoods, and future.

Opening his message with the words, “Dear friends,” the Chancellor struck a personal and compassionate tone. He recognized that many Austrians are living with anxiety and unease, and assured them that these concerns are being taken seriously at the highest levels of government.

As both head of government and leader of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), Stocker said his administration is working every day to guide the nation safely through what he described as turbulent times. He emphasized that the government remains committed to protecting the country’s stability and supporting its people.

At the same time, the Chancellor encouraged citizens not to become consumed by the constant stream of troubling news. Instead, he called for moments of reflection and calm, urging people to step back from daily worries and focus on what truly matters.

He highlighted family, friendship, and community as the pillars of emotional strength and resilience, describing them as the foundations that help people endure difficult periods.

Referring to Easter as one of the most meaningful celebrations in the Christian calendar, Stocker said the holiday symbolizes hope, renewal, and togetherness. He encouraged Austrians to use the festive days to spend meaningful time with their loved ones.

“These moments give us new strength,” he said, adding that they remind people of the deeper purpose behind their struggles and efforts.

He concluded by wishing all Austrians a peaceful, joyful, and blessed Easter holiday.