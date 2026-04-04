Meloni Meets Saudi Crown Prince in Surprise Gulf Visit Amid Rising Tensions

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made a surprise stop in Saudi Arabia on Friday, meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah as part of an unexpected diplomatic push amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, according to Arab News.

Meloni’s unannounced visit began at King Abdulaziz International Airport, where she was greeted by senior Saudi officials, including Makkah Region Governor Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz and Italy’s ambassador to the Kingdom. The warm reception set the tone for what observers describe as a pivotal conversation between the two leaders.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Meloni and the Crown Prince discussed strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors. Their talks also delved into the region’s increasingly complex security landscape including the effects of military escalation on trade routes, global energy supplies, and the broader economic outlook. Both reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, stability, and open dialogue in a time of uncertainty.

The visit to Saudi Arabia marks the first leg of Meloni’s wider Gulf tour, which will also take her to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Italian officials say the trip underscores Italy’s support for its regional partners following recent Iranian attacks, as well as its determination to help protect energy infrastructure and freedom of navigation in critical waterways.

Notably, Meloni is the first European Union leader to visit the Gulf since the latest conflict erupted in late February, involving U.S. and Israeli operations. Her outreach aims to balance diplomacy with pragmatism, seeking ways to safeguard Europe’s energy needs while backing international efforts to calm regional hostilities.

Analysts believe Meloni’s engagement with Gulf leaders could open new doors for joint initiatives in trade, energy, and security cooperation. While the full outcomes of her meetings remain to be seen, her presence in Jeddah signals Europe’s intention to stay actively involved in shaping stability across one of the world’s most volatile regions.