Austria to Introduce Headscarf Ban for Schoolgirls by 2026

Starting in the summer semester of 2026, Austria will implement a headscarf ban for girls up to the eighth grade in both public and private schools. The measure, proposed by the coalition government of ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS, aims to promote gender equality and protect girls from coercion. The draft law is currently under public review until October 23.

At a press conference on Monday, Integration Minister Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) outlined the plan alongside Sonia Koul, head of the ÖIF Women’s Center, and integration expert Emina Saric. The ban will be accompanied by a €6.5 million support package that includes empowerment programs for girls, educational projects for boys, and workshops for parents.

“Every girl in Austria should grow up free, self-determined, and visible without fear or control,” Plakolm said. “The headscarf is not just a piece of fabric; it is a symbol of oppression.”

She added that online backlash from Islamist influencers who oppose the measure only highlights the importance of the reform. “When extremists call on families to withdraw their daughters from school, it shows we’ve struck a nerve,” she said.

The accompanying initiatives will focus on equality education, cultural awareness, and preventing gender-based violence. One flagship project, Heroes, trains young men from honor-based cultural backgrounds to serve as role models and conduct workshops in schools, promoting respect and gender equality.

Saric emphasized that “violence in the name of honor is not a private issue but an expression of patriarchal control.”

Meanwhile, the ÖIF Women’s Center continues to provide counseling and legal support to women and girls facing restrictive family or cultural conditions. “We help them make their own decisions, shape their lives, and claim their opportunities in Austria,” said Koul.

The government describes the initiative as a combined effort to protect children’s freedom and strengthen gender equality across Austrian society.