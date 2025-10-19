Germany’s Civil Protection Office Flags War as a Real Possibility

BERLIN — For the first time in 35 years, Germany’s Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) has officially warned that war is no longer an “unlikely” scenario, reflecting growing unease over Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and broader threats to European security, according to Euro News.

The BBK’s updated guide, Preparing for Crises and Disasters, emphasizes that while Germany remains one of the safest countries in the world, citizens should be ready for emergencies ranging from natural disasters to hybrid threats such as cyberattacks, sabotage, disinformation campaigns, and now, war.

Ralph Tiesler, BBK president, said, “It always pays off to be well prepared in advance.” The guide offers practical advice, from recognizing disinformation to finding shelter during attacks, and even managing fears during extreme situations.

Historically focused on natural disasters and technical failures, such as widespread power outages in Spain and Portugal last April, the BBK has now expanded its guidance to include military scenarios, partly driven by public concern over conscription debates and drone usage.

Germany’s intelligence chief, Martin Jäger, warned that the risk of war “is not far-fetched,” noting that the country is already in a precarious security environment.

The guide recommends that households maintain three to ten days of food and water, a challenge for small spaces or tight budgets. A family of four following the ten-day guideline would need eight crates of water, dozens of cans of vegetables and fruit, milk, eggs, and cooking oil, with an estimated cost of 200–300 euros.

To make preparation more practical, the BBK encourages a “living supply” system: newly purchased items are rotated to the back of shelves, while older products are consumed first, integrating emergency stock into normal consumption. The guide also advises maintaining a home pharmacy, a battery-powered radio, and alternative lighting and cooking sources.

“Every small step counts,” Tiesler said. “Being prepared allows you to act rather than feel powerless in a crisis.” The guide aims to give German households a foundation for self-sufficiency in uncertain times.