Austria Tightens Job-Seeker Rules: Digital Accounts, Faster Deadlines, Mandatory Check-Ins

Austria’s Public Employment Service (AMS) has rolled out stricter rules for job seekers and recipients of training allowances, effective July 2025. Reporting deadlines have been shortened, and the agency’s digital platform, the eAMS account, is now mandatory.

Under the new rules, anyone returning from illness or time abroad must notify the AMS by the next working day; a sharp reduction from the previous one-week window.

All communication with the AMS will now run primarily through the eAMS account. Unemployment benefit applications must be submitted online; a claim is only considered filed once the completed form is transmitted. Applicants must also respond to requests for supporting documents within deadlines, or their claim will be delayed until paperwork arrives or an in-person visit is made.

First-time applicants, or those whose last claim was more than two years ago, will be assigned a mandatory in-person appointment within two weeks. Missing it could delay benefits.

eAMS users are required to check their accounts at least twice weekly, Monday through Friday. Notices may include next-day appointments.

“The loss of a job is a major upheaval,” said Andreas Stangl, president of the Upper Austria Chamber of Labor. “Job seekers must not be left alone to navigate digital tools. Personal support and low-barrier access to services remain essential.”

The Chamber emphasized digital inclusion, noting that online systems can be challenging for people with limited tech experience or language barriers. The reforms aim to combine efficiency with accessibility, ensuring job seekers stay connected and supported in an increasingly digital process.