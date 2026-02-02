Austria Seizes 45kg of Drugs at Vienna Airport in Major Smuggling Bust

A major drug smuggling attempt was uncovered at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria, where police officers seized 45 kilograms of the illegal drug khat hidden inside two suitcases, according to Kurier. The discovery was announced by local authorities on Monday and marks one of the largest recent drug interceptions at the airport.

The suspicious luggage had been checked in at Tel Aviv Airport, with Frankfurt, Germany, listed as the final destination. During a routine security inspection, officers from the Schwechat City Police Command identified irregularities in the baggage and conducted a detailed search. Inside, they found a total of 224 tightly packed bundles of khat, each weighing approximately 200 grams.

The suitcases were linked to a 32-year-old Israeli citizen, who was intercepted and arrested in the gate area at Vienna Airport while waiting to board his connecting flight to Frankfurt. According to the Lower Austria State Police Directorate, the suspect denied any involvement in drug trafficking during questioning and claimed no knowledge of the contents of the luggage.

Despite his denial, the man was taken into custody and transferred to the Korneuburg Correctional Facility, where he will remain while further investigations are carried out. Authorities are now working to determine whether he acted alone or as part of a larger international smuggling network.

Khat is a stimulant plant widely consumed in parts of East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, but it is classified as an illegal drug in Austria and most European countries. Its import, possession, and distribution are strictly prohibited under Austrian law.

Police officials praised the vigilance and professionalism of the officers involved, stressing the importance of continuous monitoring and international cooperation in combating cross-border drug trafficking. The successful seizure, they said, sends a strong signal to criminal organizations that Austria remains a determined and well-protected transit hub.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, and further arrests cannot be ruled out.