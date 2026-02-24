Austria Launches National Plan to Tackle Rising Right-Wing Extremism

VIENNA – Austria has begun shaping a nationwide strategy to confront right-wing extremism, a threat officials say is once again gaining ground across Europe. The government’s long-planned National Action Plan is now entering its working phase, with the aim of producing practical steps and a binding set of measures to defend democratic values and public safety, according to ORF News.

The effort brings together the interior, justice, and education ministries, reflecting the belief that extremism must be addressed not only by police and courts but also by schools and communities. Overall coordination lies with the Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence (DSN), Austria’s domestic intelligence service, which will guide cooperation across institutions.

In a policy paper presented before the cabinet, officials warned that right-wing extremism in Europe carries a heavy historical legacy and has found renewed momentum in today’s unsettled global climate. Such movements, they said, endanger democracy and the rule of law. The national plan is intended to create a long-term, evidence-based framework that links prevention, enforcement, and education into a single state response.

Each ministry will take the lead in a core area. The Interior Ministry will focus on prevention and early detection of radicalization. The Justice Ministry will handle prosecution and rehabilitation. The Education Ministry will promote democratic culture, media literacy, and social resilience among young people. Authorities stress that these strands must interlock if the plan is to succeed.

To connect government and civil society, the DSN will rely on its Federal Network for Extremism Prevention and Deradicalization, which brings together security agencies, researchers, and community groups. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said police and security services had consistently acted against all forms of extremism in recent years.

A precise timetable has yet to be set, but State Secretary Jörg Leichtfried said the project has clearly begun. He described right-wing extremism partly as a “toxic male phenomenon,” fueled by online echo chambers. Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr underscored prevention: “Education prevents extremism.”