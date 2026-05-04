Austria Expels Russian Diplomats Over Spy Suspicions

Austria has expelled three Russian diplomats from Vienna over suspected espionage activities, a move that has sparked a sharp reaction from the Russian embassy, which called the decision “unacceptable”, according to ORF News.

The embassy voiced its protest on social media on Monday, describing Austria’s action as politically motivated and unfriendly. It said the decision to declare staff members from the Russian embassy and its mission to the OSCE as persona non grata was “categorically unacceptable.”

The case centers on suspected surveillance equipment installed on rooftops at the Russian embassy in Vienna’s Landstraße district and at a Russian diplomatic housing complex in Donaustadt. Austrian security officials have linked these installations to signal intelligence activities. According to a national security report, such operations originating from Vienna have harmed Austria’s international reputation.

The three expelled diplomats were suspected of being involved in intelligence work connected to these antenna systems. Austrian authorities had earlier summoned the Russian ambassador in mid-April, requesting that diplomatic immunity for the individuals be lifted to allow further investigation. Russia did not comply within the given two-week deadline, prompting Austria to expel the suspects, who have since left the country.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Austria has expelled a total of 14 Russian diplomats, though around 220 Russian personnel remain accredited in the country.

Sylvia Mayer, head of Austria’s domestic intelligence agency, warned that the scale and nature of the suspected installations posed a significant security risk. She described the expulsion of those responsible as a necessary and effective measure.

Justice Minister Anna Sporrer stressed that Austria would continue to act firmly against espionage. She said authorities are working closely together to detect and prevent illegal intelligence activities, adding that any attempt to undermine the country’s democratic institutions would be punished.

Green Party foreign affairs spokesperson Meri Disoski said the case highlights a broader pattern, arguing that Austria has long been a target of Russian influence. She also called for stricter espionage laws and renewed demands for a parliamentary inquiry into Russian activities.