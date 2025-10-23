Austria Pushes Migration Leadership at EU Summit

Austria Positions Itself as Migration Pioneer at EU Summit

BRUSSELS — Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker on Thursday asserted his country’s leadership role in shaping Europe’s migration policy, highlighting that Vienna’s proposals are increasingly influencing EU-wide approaches, according to ORF News.

“Many of Austria’s key impulses in this area are now being adopted by Europe,” Stocker said, speaking before the formal opening of the EU summit. Earlier, he convened a discussion with fellow summit participants to exchange ideas on migration, noting that the conversation now includes “almost all EU member states.”

A central topic was the EU return regulation, designed to enable member states to send migrants without legal residency rights to safe third countries. Discussions also focused on revising the so-called “connection criterion”, which currently limits deportations to third countries only if the individual has an established personal tie — such as prior residence or family connections — to that country. Stocker suggested the criterion could be removed, potentially broadening the scope for returns.

Following the meeting, a spokesperson for Stocker emphasized the group’s call for “swift progress” in returning and readmitting individuals without the right to remain, while maintaining “high momentum on migration agendas.”

The discussions also touched on a reinterpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), an initiative now supported by more than 20 EU member states. The spokesperson said the next steps on the ECHR reinterpretation will be taken in Strasbourg in the coming weeks, signaling a push to align human rights frameworks with the evolving migration agenda.

Stocker’s remarks underscore Austria’s determination to shape EU migration policy, advocating for stronger enforcement mechanisms and more flexible legal pathways for managing migration while navigating complex human rights considerations.