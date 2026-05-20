Austria Plans Near-Zero Family Reunification Quota, Experts Warn of Legal Clash

Austria is preparing a major shift in its migration policy, with plans to introduce strict limits on family reunification. Under the proposed changes, migrants would no longer have an automatic right to bring their families to the country. Instead, reunification would depend on an annual quota, which government officials suggest could be set very low, possibly even close to zero.

To implement this plan, the government intends to amend the Settlement and Residence Act. The definition of who qualifies as a family member will be tightened, and applications will be handled directly by the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum. Authorities say the new system will be faster, with decisions expected within 90 days, and will allow online applications for the first time.

A particularly controversial aspect is the shift affecting people with international protection status, including refugees. Their right to family reunification would be removed from asylum law and placed under the new residence law, where the quota would apply.

The government argues that Austria has reached its capacity and needs to better manage migration. Officials point to growing pressure on schools, healthcare, and social services as key reasons for the change.

However, legal experts strongly question the plan. Migration law specialist Anuscheh Farahat from the University of Vienna has warned that the proposal is likely to face serious legal challenges. She believes it may conflict with European Union law, which guarantees recognized refugees the right to reunite with their families. This could lead to action by the European Commission and possibly a case before the European Court of Justice.

Experts also warn of social consequences. Family reunification often supports integration, helping migrants settle and build stable lives. If legal pathways are restricted, families may resort to dangerous and illegal routes, exposing women and children to serious risks.

The final quota has not yet been decided and will be set later through a separate regulation. Government negotiations are still ongoing.