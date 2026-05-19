Ukraine Apologizes After NATO Intercepts Drone in Baltic Airspace

NATO forces shot down a drone believed to be from Ukraine after it entered Estonian airspace, raising fresh concerns about the risks of the ongoing war spilling into neighboring countries, according to Euro News.

The incident took place in southern Estonia, where a NATO F-16 fighter jet intercepted and destroyed the drone. Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said the decision was made because of the drone’s flight path, which suggested a potential threat. He added that the drone was likely intended to strike targets inside Russia.

Ukraine quickly apologized, calling the event an “unintended incident.” A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Ukrainian and Estonian experts are now working together to understand what happened and prevent similar cases in the future.

Ukraine also suggested that Russia may have played a role. According to Kyiv, Russian electronic warfare systems could be deliberately redirecting Ukrainian drones toward the Baltic region as part of a broader strategy that includes misinformation campaigns.

Russia strongly rejected these claims and responded with threats. Its Foreign Intelligence Service accused Ukraine of planning drone attacks on Russia from Baltic countries, especially Latvia. Moscow claimed that Latvia had allowed such operations, warning of possible retaliation.

Latvia firmly denied the accusations. Prime Minister Evika Siliņa stated that her country has never permitted Ukraine to use its territory or airspace for attacks against Russia. Ukrainian officials also dismissed the claims as false and part of a disinformation effort.

Tensions in the region have been rising. Latvia recently faced political turmoil after several incidents involving stray drones contributed to the collapse of its government. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly warned the Baltic states of possible strikes, using language similar to threats it has made against Ukraine since the start of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently warned that Russia may be preparing new missile and drone attacks targeting key political and military centers.

The drone incident highlights how easily the conflict can extend beyond Ukraine’s borders, increasing pressure on NATO and raising fears of further escalation in the region.