Iran Vows Resistance as Trump Issues Stark Warning

Rising tensions in the Middle East have sparked fears of a wider conflict, as US President Donald Trump warned that Iran has only “two or three days” to reach a deal or face possible military action, according to Al Jazeera News.

Speaking firmly, Trump signaled that the United States is prepared to launch renewed attacks if negotiations fail. His remarks come at a time of already strained relations, with both sides exchanging strong warnings.

Iran responded quickly. An Iranian official said the country is ready to defend itself against any threat, promising a “resolute” response to what it described as possible US aggression. The statement underlined Iran’s readiness to confront any military action.

At the same time, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that ongoing talks should not be seen as weakness. He said Iran has entered negotiations with “dignity” and a clear intention to protect its national rights. “Dialogue does not mean surrender,” he stressed, highlighting Iran’s determination to stand firm while keeping diplomatic channels open.

Meanwhile, tensions are also rising over events in Gaza. International criticism is growing after Israeli forces reportedly intercepted a large aid flotilla. Around 47 boats were seized in international waters, and hundreds of activists were reportedly detained.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from various groups, who argue that humanitarian efforts should not be blocked. It adds another layer of strain to an already volatile region.

Together, these developments point to a critical moment, where diplomacy, military threats, and humanitarian concerns are all colliding, raising fears of further escalation in the days ahead.