Austria moves to ban Muslim Brotherhood under “political Islam” crackdown

Austria is moving toward one of its toughest legal confrontations with organised Islamism, as Integration Minister Claudia Bauer (ÖVP) prepares a broad ban on what the government terms “political Islam”. The plan, still in draft form, would outlaw the Muslim Brotherhood, Hezbollah and Hizb ut-Tahrir, while leaving the door ajar for possible action against the Islamic Faith Community in Austria (IGGÖ), the state-recognised umbrella body for Muslims. In an interview with the APA news agency, Bauer argued that extremist ideas have “crept into established institutions” over time and that no organisation should be automatically exempt from scrutiny.

At the heart of the proposal is a constitutional-style prohibition aimed at ideologies that seek to reshape society, culture, state or politics according to norms their supporters describe as Islamic, but which clash with democratic rule of law and human rights. Bauer described the Muslim Brotherhood as a “terror organisation” whose ultimate goal is the gradual “Islamisation” of European states. While its symbols are already banned in Austria, she said, members can still found associations, a loophole the new law intends to close by touching religious, association, assembly and residence law.

The minister insisted the measures are designed to target extremists, not ordinary believers, and warned that authorities must not let anyone slip through “because we were too lax”. For a working definition, she pointed to the government backed Documentation Centre Political Islam, whose wording she called “very suitable”, despite criticism from legal scholars and the IGGÖ itself. Under the planned rules, authorities could act, for instance, when demonstrators openly call for “the establishment of a god-state and thus the abolition of the Republic and our rule of law”. Bauer linked the initiative to a rise in both Islamist and far-right violence and to ongoing cultural conflicts in schools, where a ban on headscarves for young children already applies.

Her remarks on the IGGÖ drew sharp rebuke from Vienna’s mayor, Michael Ludwig (SPÖ). He stressed that fighting extremism, whether Islamist or far-right, is necessary and that he tolerates no leniency, but warned against threatening the officially recognised faith community with the same tools used against outlawed groups. “That is a step I cannot support as mayor of this city,” Ludwig said, insisting that clear distinctions must be made between legitimate religious representation and extremist networks.

Inside the governing coalition, the proposal has fanned old tensions. FPÖ general secretary Michael Schnedlitz questioned whether Bauer’s plan had been coordinated with SPÖ and NEOS, or whether it would end up as another “catastrophic minimal compromise” that fails to tackle political Islam in practice. He urged the minister simply to implement the FPÖ’s own long standing draft ban. SPÖ and NEOS have signalled openness in principle, but constitutional experts caution that crafting a legally watertight definition will be difficult.

Beyond security policy, Bauer is also steering a contentious defence reform that would lengthen compulsory military service and raise soldiers’ pay, while potentially extending alternative civilian service (Zivildienst) to 11 months if conscript numbers remain low. The Greens have demanded higher pay for Zivildiener if their service is extended; Bauer said she is open to that, though Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) has opposed it. Bauer argued the longer Zivildienst is needed mainly because demographic change is shrinking the pool of conscripts even as demand for civilian service grows.

Amid ÖVP poll numbers hovering around or below 20 per cent, Bauer insisted the party is focused on “getting the work done” and called Chancellor Christian Stocker “definitely” the right lead candidate for the next election, even as she acknowledged the broader European trend of struggling incumbents.