Austria’s Headscarf Ban Sparks Protest by SPÖ Youth Groups

SPÖ Youth Groups Call for School Strike Over Austria’s Headscarf Ban

VIENNA: Youth organisations linked to Austria’s Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) have called for a “school strike” to protest against the country’s new headscarf ban.

The Socialist Youth (SJ) and the Red Falcons issued the appeal on Instagram together with communist youth organisations and the initiative Schule brennt, meaning “School Is Burning”. The SPÖ-affiliated Action of Critical Students is also listed among the organisers.

The law, approved by the governing ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS parties, prohibits girls up to the age of 14 from wearing a headscarf on school grounds. Anyone violating the law could face fines of up to €800, as reported by The ORF News.

According to the appeal, a demonstration will be held at Vienna’s Platz der Menschenrechte on October 9. Organisers said the protest would target not only the headscarf ban but also what they describe as racism, sexism and the militarisation of schools.

The SPÖ’s federal leadership defended its support for the legislation in response to questions from Austria’s APA news agency. The party said every child, regardless of gender, background or religion, deserved the opportunity to grow up and live an independent life.

The SPÖ also said schools had a particularly important role in ensuring that children could develop freely and safely.

The Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), meanwhile, strongly criticised the position of the SPÖ youth groups. FPÖ federal spokesperson Lisa Schuch-Gubik accused the Socialist Youth of making an “unbelievable bow” to political Islam and betraying Austria’s values.

The controversy has deepened the political debate over the law. Supporters view the ban as a measure intended to protect children’s freedom, while opponents argue that it unfairly restricts religious expression and places limits on personal choice.