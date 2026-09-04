Kashmir: AJK’s Eight Minister Cabinet Sworn In After Low Turnout Poll

Historic Low Turnout, Seven Seats Vacant: AJK’s New Cabinet Takes Oath

Muzaffarabad: An eight-member cabinet of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s new government was sworn in on Friday, completing the first phase of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) administration in the region.

AJK Acting President Chaudhry Tariq Farooq administered the oath at a ceremony in Muzaffarabad, where Waqar Noor, Azhar Sadiq, Saqib Majeed, Dr Mustafa Bashir, Raja Riasat, Engineer Umair Naeem, Abdul Rehman Arain and Sardar Mir Akbar took office, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The ministers pledged to serve according to the Constitution and work for the welfare of Kashmir’s people. Newly elected Prime Minister Iftikhar Gilani, PML-N AJK President Shah Ghulam Qadir, lawmakers and citizens attended the event.

The cabinet’s formation sets the new government’s administration in motion, though specific portfolios are expected to be assigned in the coming days. Qadir remained a focal point of attention, surrounded by newly elected assembly members.

The swearing in comes after a historic low turnout election marked by a boycott call from the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JAAC). The vote was held in phases, and seven constituencies still remain without elected representatives, leaving parts of the assembly still to be filled.

Gilani became prime minister on August 28 after winning a majority in the assembly. Qadir had stepped aside on voting day after the party leadership withdrew his nomination in favor of Gilani.

The PML-N commands the support of 32 members in the 53 member AJK Legislative Assembly, including allies Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Awami Dast-o-Bazu, while the Pakistan People’s Party holds 14 seats.