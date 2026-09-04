Pakistan’s Balochistan Bloodletting: 48 Militants, 25 Soldiers Dead

In Balochistan, Pakistan Faces a War with No Clear End

Quetta: Pakistan’s security forces say they have killed 48 militants in a series of fast moving operations across Balochistan over the past three days, part of a widening cycle of violence that has left soldiers, police and civilians dead on all sides.

The military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the operations targeted Baloch insurgents and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters in Mastung, Quetta, Kalat and Sibi districts. In one intelligence led raid in Mastung, six militants were killed and a cache of weapons and explosives was destroyed. Another operation in Quetta’s Shaban area left 26 dead, while separate actions in Kalat and Sibi killed two militants each, the ISPR said.

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the security forces, noting that more than 1,188 militants had been killed in Balochistan this year alone. “This is evidence of the threats facing Pakistan and the readiness of the security forces,” he said. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also commended the troops, saying their actions had thwarted plots to destabilize the country.

Yet even as the military reported gains, separatist groups claimed heavy losses for the state. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said its fighters killed 25 Pakistani soldiers in two attacks at Ziarat Cross and Surab, destroying three military vehicles and seizing weapons. The group released a short video showing burning trucks and what it said were bodies at the scene, promising more footage soon.

In another strike near Khani Baba on the Quetta-Zhob highway, armed fighters attacked a construction company, destroying 14 vehicles and pieces of heavy machinery, local sources said. No group immediately claimed responsibility, but the assault underscored how infrastructure projects have become flashpoints in the long running conflict.

The human cost was starkly visible in Bhag, where about 40 militants launched a coordinated assault on a police station, a bank and the assistant commissioner’s office using heavy weapons and grenades. Two policemen and three civilians were wounded, but officials said the attackers were forced to retreat after nearly two hours of fighting. “Bhag police proved that terrorists would not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state,” said Shahid Rind, an aide to the chief minister.

Behind the official statements lies a deeper pattern of escalation. Last month, terrorist attacks in Balochistan rose by seven percent, from 83 in July to 89 in August, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies. Recent days have seen coordinated strikes on customs posts, highway checkpoints and military convoys, with both sides reporting significant casualties.

For the Pakistani government, the surge reflects a stubborn insurgency fueled by grievances over resources, representation and rights. For Baloch insurgents, the violence is framed as resistance against what they call military occupation and economic exploitation. Each side speaks of defense and duty; each side buries its dead.

As funerals are held and operations continue, the cycle shows no sign of easing. Soldiers patrol scarred highways, militants melt into the hills, and civilians caught between count the cost in broken homes and shattered dreams.