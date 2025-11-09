Austria Launches Medical German Courses to Help Foreign Doctors Integrate

VIENNA — Facing a growing shortage of healthcare professionals, Austria is turning to doctors from abroad and giving them the linguistic tools to succeed, according to ORF News.

The Vienna Medical Association, together with the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF), has launched specialized online German courses for foreign-trained physicians. The initiative is designed to accelerate the recognition process for overseas medical qualifications and help international doctors communicate confidently in Austrian hospitals.

Targeted at doctors undergoing the nostrification process, the formal recognition of foreign diplomas, the program prepares participants for the Austrian Medical Association’s professional language examination, a prerequisite for medical licensing.

Weekly live sessions are co-taught by a language instructor and a practicing physician, combining linguistic precision with clinical realism. Lessons focus on everyday medical communication from patient interviews to consultations with colleagues and families while participants learn through simulated real world scenarios and gain a specialized medical vocabulary.

The course also provides practical materials, such as case studies, patient forms, and checklists, to reinforce learning.

“If we speak of a shortage of doctors, we must also ensure that those willing to work here receive the support they need,” said Johannes Steinhart, president of the Vienna Medical Association. “That begins with mastering the country’s language.”

Applicants with advanced German skills (B2/C1 level) can enroll via the ÖIF’s online language portal, where the new “German for Doctors” program joins related courses like “German for Nursing” and “German for First Aid.”

“This program builds a bridge between language and medicine,” said Thomas Stiglbrunner of the ÖIF. “It helps foreign doctors integrate professionally and ensures safer, clearer communication for patients.”

