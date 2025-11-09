Pakistan: Taliban Talks Fail to Stop Terrorism, Ceasefire Only Temporarily Holds

Pakistan Says Taliban Talks Fail to Address Terrorism Amid Ceasefire

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban of using recent diplomatic talks merely to prolong a temporary ceasefire without taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, officials said Sunday, according to Dawn News.

Following deadly border clashes last month, Pakistan and Taliban representatives met for several rounds of dialogue in Doha and Istanbul, mediated by Turkiye and Qatar. Despite these efforts, the negotiations broke down, leaving the temporary ceasefire in place but failing to produce any concrete agreements.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the talks as entering an “indefinite phase,” while emphasizing Islamabad’s continued commitment to dialogue with the Taliban but not with any terrorist organizations.

In a detailed statement, Pakistan’s government accused the Taliban of stonewalling progress. “The Taliban regime was only interested in prolonging the temporary ceasefire, without taking concrete and verifiable actions against the TTP/FaK (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) and BLA/FaH (Balochistan Liberation Army) elements present on Afghan soil,” the statement said. Pakistani officials also criticized attempts by the Taliban to portray militants as refugees, calling it a “ploy to frame terrorists as humanitarian cases.”

The dispute dates back to October 11, when a cross-border attack from Afghanistan triggered multiple skirmishes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Pakistan’s military responded with targeted strikes on terrorist camps, including those of the Gul Bahadur group. An October 15 ceasefire temporarily eased tensions, allowing dialogue to resume under international mediation.

Despite Pakistan’s efforts to foster positive relations including humanitarian aid, trade incentives, and international advocacy, Taliban authorities reportedly offered only “hollow promises” and refused to hand over militants. Islamabad maintains that the Taliban’s failure to act is a matter of intent rather than capability, as attacks from Afghan soil against Pakistani civilians and security forces have increased since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

The Pakistani government also condemned attempts by Taliban elements to incite Pashtun nationalism within Pakistan, noting that the Pakistani Pashtun population far exceeds that in Afghanistan and is integrated across political and social structures. Officials warned that external actors supporting anti-Pakistan factions within the Taliban are undermining regional stability.

The most recent talks in Istanbul, held under the joint mediation of Turkiye and Qatar, were overshadowed by a border exchange of fire, killing two people on the Pakistani side. Negotiators reportedly could not bridge deep differences, and Taliban delegates reportedly refused to sign any written agreement, insisting only on verbal assurances.

“The Afghan Taliban delegation again came without any program and showed no willingness to reach a formal understanding,” Pakistan’s Defence Minister said. “They are not prepared to address Pakistan’s core concerns regarding terrorism.”

Pakistan affirmed that it will continue all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and citizens, emphasizing that anyone supporting terrorist groups is “not considered a friend” of Islamabad.