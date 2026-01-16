Austria Police Crack Down on Drunk and Drugged Driving: 30 Licenses Seized in One Night

Austria Police Crack Down on Alcohol and Drug-Impaired Driving in Major Overnight Operation

Klagenfurt: In a stark reminder of the growing dangers posed by alcohol and drug use behind the wheel, Austrian police launched a major traffic enforcement operation in the southern province of Carinthia, seizing 30 driver’s licenses in a single night, according to “Heute”. The sweeping crackdown underscores mounting concern among authorities over impaired driving as substance consumption continues to rise.

The operation, carried out overnight into Friday by the Carinthia State Police Directorate, targeted drivers whose ability to safely control their vehicles was visibly compromised. Officers reported classic warning signs: cars weaving across lanes, delayed reactions, and impaired vision, behaviors that often precede serious or fatal accidents.

The results were sobering. Of the 30 licenses confiscated, 18 were taken from drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol, while 12 involved motorists impaired by drugs. In other words, four out of every ten stopped drivers were under the influence of narcotics or other illicit substances, highlighting a troubling shift in road safety risks.

Police also identified ten additional drivers with what is known under Austrian law as “minor alcohol impairment.” Though their blood alcohol levels were below the legal limit of 0.5‰, officers determined that their driving ability was nonetheless compromised, proof that legality does not always equate to safety.

Beyond impaired driving offenses, the night long operation uncovered widespread noncompliance with traffic laws. Authorities issued 217 formal citations for violations of the Road Traffic Act and Motor Vehicle Act, along with 254 on the spot fines for additional infractions.

Police officials described the operation as a necessary response to an escalating problem. As alcohol and drug consumption becomes increasingly normalized, law enforcement warns that the road is often where the consequences turn deadly; not only for those impaired, but for innocent drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

The message from Austria’s police is clear; impaired driving, whether fueled by alcohol or drugs, will be met with zero tolerance and the price of recklessness may be far higher than a lost license.