Trump Links Greenland Seizure to Missile Defense Ambitions

President Donald Trump escalated his campaign to acquire Greenland on Wednesday, declaring American control of the Arctic territory essential to his envisioned “Golden Dome” air and missile defense system, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security,” Trump wrote on social media, adding that NATO would become “far more formidable and effective” with the island under American sovereignty. “Anything less than that is unacceptable.”

The president, who has refused to rule out military force, framed the acquisition as vital to his defensive architecture, a strategic assertion that has rattled Denmark, Greenland’s sovereign authority and a NATO ally.

Hours before crucial White House talks between American, Danish, and Greenlandic officials, Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen urged caution against hasty independence moves that might compromise the island’s self-determination.

“We shouldn’t gamble with our right to self-determination when another country is talking about taking us,” Nielsen told Greenlandic media, emphasizing his government’s commitment to the Danish kingdom “in this serious situation.”

When asked Tuesday whether Greenland would prefer remaining Danish to joining the United States, Nielsen chose Denmark without hesitation. Trump’s response was dismissive: “Well that’s their problem.”

The escalating tensions brought Denmark’s foreign minister and his Greenlandic counterpart to Washington Wednesday for meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, who previously criticized Denmark’s military engagement in Greenland.

Nielsen expressed hope for establishing “a more normalized and respectful dialogue” while warning against undermining democratic principles. “If we start toying with the fundamental principles of democracy, we have a serious problem not only in Greenland, but across the entire world,” he said.

Denmark’s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen sought to address American security concerns, announcing increased Danish military presence in Greenland and ongoing discussions with allies regarding expanded NATO operations in the Arctic region.