Babler Rejects Retreat as Zeiler Challenges for SPÖ Leadership

Andreas Babler has made it clear that he has no intention of giving up the leadership of Austria’s Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), despite an open challenge from media manager Gerhard Zeiler.

Speaking on Saturday on the sidelines of the “Day of Sports” at Vienna’s Heldenplatz, Babler said his position was backed by a clear mandate from the party. He was re-elected as SPÖ chairman six months ago for a three year term.

“If someone wants to stand against the current chairman, there are clear rules within the party,” Babler said. He left open the question of whether he would support an extraordinary party conference with a contested vote instead of a ballot among party members.

For now, Babler described Zeiler’s challenge as little more than speculation. There were only “rumours that someone might put himself forward as a possible candidate”, he said, calling the situation “a relatively clear and sober matter”.

Rather than discussing his own future, Babler pointed to the government’s upcoming priorities. These include a planned fuel-price brake, a partnership with Austria’s federal states and municipalities, and measures aimed at strengthening the economy.

Zeiler publicly declared on Friday that he was prepared to run for the SPÖ leadership. “I believe I am the right person to lead the party out of this historic low,” he said.

To force an early leadership election, Zeiler would reportedly need to collect about 12,500 signatures from SPÖ members. Alternatively, the party’s federal executive board could call an extraordinary conference. Its next regular meeting is scheduled for November 6.

A contested election for the SPÖ leadership has taken place only twice before. Bruno Kreisky defeated Hans Czettel in 1967, while Babler won the 2023 race to succeed Pamela Rendi-Wagner, defeating Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.

The latest challenge has reopened an old wound within the party. Yet for now, Babler remains in place and SPÖ headquarters is acting as though it expects him to stay. An invitation has already been sent to journalists for a “long-planned after-work drink” with the party leader at the SPÖ headquarters in Vienna.