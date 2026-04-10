Austria Faces Calls for Fairer Disability Assessments

People applying for disability or invalidity pensions in Austria still have no legal right to bring someone they trust to their medical assessments, the Pensions Insurance Authority (PVA) confirmed this week. The statement came just days after Social Minister Korinna Schumann (SPÖ) announced plans to reform the system following growing complaints from patients about stressful and disrespectful evaluations.

The PVA explained that current laws only guarantee this right for nursing care assessments, not for those assessing a person’s ability to work. Under the Federal Nursing Care Allowance Act, anyone being examined can request the presence of a trusted person. For disability or invalidity checks, however, there is no such legal regulation. Changing that, the PVA said, “is up to lawmakers.”

Still, the PVA said it “naturally supports” allowing companions whenever possible, as long as they don’t interfere with the medical process. In practice, many applicants are already accompanied by relatives or friends. Future appointment letters will mention this option more clearly.

The issue sparked renewed debate after a study by the Upper Austria Chamber of Labour revealed troubling results: seven out of ten applicants said their evaluations felt disrespectful or even humiliating. Some described being treated in a “soldierly” tone or accused of exaggerating their conditions.

Schumann responded with a list of reforms, including a code of conduct for medical assessors, better communication training, and a stronger complaint system. Her ministry and the PVA also agreed to develop new quality checks and expand training for doctors through the Austrian Academy for Medical and Nursing Assessments.

Disability groups such as KOBV and Pro Rare Austria have welcomed the discussion but insist that promises must become law. They are calling for a clear and nationwide right to bring a trusted person to all medical assessments, not just nursing care exams.