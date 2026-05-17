Austria Cuts Food Taxes While Tightening Asylum Rules

Austria’s National Council is preparing for an intense week of decisions, with key measures aimed at easing living costs, reshaping asylum policies, and tightening ethical rules in healthcare, according to ORF News.

On Thursday, parliament is expected to approve a significant cut in value-added tax (VAT) on essential food items. Everyday products such as eggs, milk, flour, butter, rice, vegetables, and selected fruits will see their tax reduced from 10 percent to 4.9 percent. The change is planned to take effect in mid of the year, offering some financial relief to households facing rising living expenses.

The measure, however, comes at a cost. The government estimates a yearly loss of around €400 million in revenue. How this gap will be filled remains uncertain. One proposal under discussion is a new tax on parcel deliveries, though this idea is still being reviewed and has not yet been finalized.

Attention will also turn to migration policy on Wednesday, as lawmakers debate Austria’s adoption of the European Union’s new asylum system. The reform includes stricter procedures, such as allowing longer detention periods for asylum seekers at airports and expanding possible sanctions within the welfare system.

A particularly sensitive issue is the planned introduction of quotas for family reunification. Under this system, only a limited number of relatives of recognized refugees would be allowed to join them in Austria each year. While the government argues this will help manage migration more effectively, critics warn it could divide families and raise legal concerns. The exact number of places available under the quota has yet to be decided.

In addition, parliament will consider changes to the organ transplantation law. The goal is to crack down on illegal practices linked to so-called “organ tourism.” Companies and online platforms that promote or profit from arranging organ transplants would face stricter rules. Advertising for organ sales or profit-driven mediation would be clearly banned.

Together, these decisions reflect Austria’s attempt to balance economic support, migration control, and ethical responsibility in a changing political landscape.