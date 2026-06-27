Serbia’s president announces surprise exit and snap polls

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has announced that he will step down within the next few weeks and call early elections, a move that could reshape the country’s political landscape, according to Euro News.

Speaking to supporters at a pro-government rally in the capital, Belgrade, on Saturday, Vučić said his time in office was coming to an early end. “I will be president for only a few more weeks, and then I will resign,” he declared. His second and final term was originally set to run until mid-2027.

The announcement follows months of speculation about his political future. Some analysts believe Vučić may attempt a return to the role of prime minister, a position he held between 2014 and 2017, allowing him to retain influence in a different capacity.

His decision also comes after more than a year of sustained anti-corruption protests led largely by students. The demonstrations began after a deadly accident in November 2024, when a railway station canopy collapsed in Novi Sad, killing 16 people. Protesters have since called for accountability and demanded early elections, accusing authorities of corruption and negligence.

Addressing the crowd, Vučić said he would continue to support his Serbian Progressive Party in the upcoming vote. He confirmed that both presidential and parliamentary elections would be brought forward, including legislative polls that were originally scheduled for next year.

However, he did not give a clear timeline for his resignation or explain when parliament might be dissolved, a necessary step before early parliamentary elections can take place.

Vučić remains one of Serbia’s most dominant political figures, and his decision to step down early is likely to mark a turning point. Whether it leads to political renewal or simply a reshuffling of power will depend on how events unfold in the coming weeks.