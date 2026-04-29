Austria Busts Major Scam Network Using Deepfake Videos

Vienna — Austrian authorities have broken up a major international fraud network that used fake videos of high profile figures, including the country’s federal president, to scam victims out of millions of euros, according to 5 Minuten.

The operation, led by Austria’s Federal Criminal Police Office, uncovered a sophisticated scheme that caused an estimated €50 million in damages. The criminals reportedly used manipulated videos featuring well-known personalities such as the president and prominent journalist Armin Wolf to gain the trust of their targets. These videos were designed to appear real, convincing victims to invest money or hand over funds under false promises.

The scam reached far beyond Austria’s borders. Victims were identified in several countries, including Germany, Italy, Greece, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Canada, showing the wide international scope of the network.

Investigators believe the operation was run through multiple call centers located in Tirana, Albania’s capital. These centers were highly professional, with structured workflows and systems that closely resembled legitimate businesses. This level of organization allowed the group to operate efficiently and avoid detection for a significant period.

The investigation began in June 2023 after a surge in fraud cases in Vienna raised alarm among authorities. What followed was a complex, cross-border effort involving close cooperation between Austrian and Albanian law enforcement agencies.

“This case highlights how international fraud networks operate and how essential cooperation between countries is to stop them,” said Wolfgang Handler, deputy head of Austria’s public prosecutor’s office for economic crime and corruption. He also stressed that the group had not only stolen large sums of money but had also damaged public trust by misusing the image of the country’s highest office.

In coordinated raids, police dismantled three call centers and searched nine private homes. Ten suspects were arrested. Authorities seized around 450 computers, 238 mobile phones, €900,000 in cash, and large amounts of digital storage devices containing potential evidence.

Investigations are still ongoing, with officials working to trace additional victims and uncover the full extent of the network’s activities.