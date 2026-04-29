Von der Leyen Accuses Kremlin of Online Crackdown

Strasbourg — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has accused the Kremlin of building what she called a “digital Iron Curtain,” as Russia tightens control over internet access while facing growing economic pressure from Western sanctions, reported by Hurriyet Daily News.

Speaking to European lawmakers on Wednesday, von der Leyen said ordinary Russians are increasingly feeling the cost of the war in Ukraine. Rising inflation and soaring interest rates, she argued, are placing a heavy burden on households across the country.

“The consequences of this war are being paid by the Russian people,” she said. “And in response, the Kremlin is restricting the internet and free communication.”

Von der Leyen warned that many Russians now feel cut off from the outside world, echoing the Cold War era. “They feel they are living behind an Iron Curtain again; this time, a digital one,” she said, adding a pointed reminder: “If history has taught us anything, it is that such walls do not last forever.”

Her remarks come as Russian authorities increase efforts to control online space. In recent weeks, messaging platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp have faced slowdowns, while access to virtual private networks (VPNs) tools that allow users to bypass censorship has been further restricted. In some cases, internet outages have been reported, even in major cities like Moscow.

These disruptions have triggered rare signs of public frustration, in a country where dissent has been steadily suppressed. Since the start of the Ukraine war, the Kremlin has introduced strict laws banning criticism of the military and limiting free speech, creating an atmosphere of tight control over information.

At the same time, the European Union continues to step up pressure on Moscow. Last week, EU leaders approved a major financial package for Ukraine and introduced a new round of sanctions against Russia after months of negotiations.

Although Russia’s economy has so far shown resilience, EU officials say the strain is becoming more visible. According to von der Leyen, the tightening grip on information may be a sign that the pressure is beginning to take effect.