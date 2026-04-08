For several terrifying hours, the world seemed to hold its breath

Naeem Khna



The skies over the Middle East were heavy not only with the threat of missiles and military strikes, but with the fear of a conflict that could have set an already wounded region ablaze. The standoff between the United States and Iran had reached a dangerous breaking point. Harsh warnings from Washington, coupled with Tehran’s defiant posture, created a moment in which a single decision could have changed the fate of millions.

Yet history, at least for now, has stepped back from the cliff.

A temporary ceasefire has been announced, opening a narrow but precious window for peace talks. The agreement may be fragile, and perhaps even temporary, but in a world increasingly shaped by conflict, even a pause in violence feels like a victory for humanity.

This moment did not arrive by chance. It was built through the exhausting and often invisible labour of diplomacy.

Among those who deserve recognition are the mediating nations that worked relentlessly behind closed doors to prevent further bloodshed. Pakistan played a significant role in carrying messages between the opposing sides and helping create a diplomatic bridge when direct trust had all but vanished. Its efforts reflected a broader regional desire to prevent war from consuming yet another generation.

Alongside Pakistan, Türkiye and Egypt emerged as voices of reason and restraint. Both countries used their diplomatic influence to keep channels of communication alive, urging dialogue instead of destruction. Their intervention was not merely political; it was deeply human, rooted in the understanding that wars do not end on battlefields alone, they end at negotiating tables.

Qatar, with its long-established role as a regional mediator, also worked tirelessly to bring both parties closer to talks. At a time when emotions ran high and rhetoric grew increasingly dangerous, these nations stood as reminders that diplomacy remains the last and greatest defence against chaos.

Equally important was the moral and ethical stand taken by several European countries. Across Europe, leaders called for restraint, respect for international law, and the protection of civilian life. Their position reflected a profound discomfort with the language of annihilation and total destruction that had entered the political conversation. In moments such as these, moral clarity matters as much as military strength.

Still, this ceasefire is no final peace.

The deeper wounds remain: questions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, economic sanctions, military deployments, and control of critical waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz. The coming days will test whether diplomacy can hold where force has failed.

But for one brief moment, the world has been reminded that power does not only lie in weapons, threats, or ultimatums. Sometimes, true power lies in restraint, in dialogue, and in the courage to choose peace when war seems easier.

History may yet judge this as a turning point.

This is the beginning of the end of Uni-polar World and the rule of Might is a right.