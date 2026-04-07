GatE consortium marks 1st-year milestone in Cádiz, advancing gender equality in green energy

Cádiz, Spain: The GatE consortium held its second Transnational Project Meeting on 18–19 March 2026 in Cádiz, Spain, hosted by APEC. The meeting marked the conclusion of the project’s first year of implementation and provided a strategic platform for partners to review progress and coordinate the next phase of activities.

Empowering women in the clean energy sector

Bringing together representatives from across Europe, the meeting focused on consolidating results and reinforcing the project’s contribution to policy dialogue and stakeholder engagement. Two dedicated co-design sessions enabled partners to define the structure and objectives of a series of forthcoming policy workshops and advocacy events. These will be organised in Spain, Greece, and Belgium, with the aim of fostering exchange between policymakers, industry stakeholders, women’s associations and academia.

Consortium members also validated the development framework for the GatE training courses and digital platform, ensuring coherence with project objectives and alignment with European priorities in skills development, inclusion, and capacity building, in line with the objectives of the recently published EU Gender Equality Strategy, which emphasises equal participation and opportunities across sectors, including the green and digital transitions.

“Reaching the end of our first year is a significant milestone for the GatE project. This meeting in Cádiz demonstrated the strong commitment of all partners to deliver impactful results and to actively contribute to inclusive European policy priorities. Aligning our work with the EU Gender Equality Strategy reinforces our ambition to promote inclusive skills development and training, and ensures that the green transition benefits from the full potential of Europe’s talent,” said the project coordinator.

Breaking barrier and fostering women’s leadership

As GatE enters its second year, the consortium will intensify its efforts to support evidence-based policymaking and contribute to women empowerment in green technology careers.