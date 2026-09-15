Araqchi to Visit Beijing for Talks on Regional Issues

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will travel to Beijing on September 16 for official talks with Chinese officials, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the visit would focus on relations between Iran and China, as well as major developments across the region and the wider world, ccording to Tasnim News Agency.

Araqchi is expected to hold discussions with his Chinese counterpart on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and exchange views on issues affecting the two countries. The talks will also cover key regional and international developments, Baqaei said.

The visit comes as Tehran and Beijing continue to maintain close diplomatic and economic ties. Both countries have repeatedly called for greater cooperation on regional affairs and have opposed what they describe as unilateral approaches to international problems.

During his stay in Beijing, Araqchi is expected to discuss the latest political developments and explore areas of common interest with the Chinese side. The visit reflects the importance both governments attach to regular consultations at a time of growing tensions and fast-changing developments in the region.

No further details were immediately provided about Araqchi’s schedule or the specific issues to be addressed during the talks.