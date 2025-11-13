After Years of Tension, Canada Courts India for Strategic Investment

Canada Seeks Fresh Start with India Amid Trade Revival Efforts

Canada is moving to rebuild strained ties with India, its trade minister announced Thursday during a high-level visit to New Delhi, signaling a thaw in relations after years of diplomatic friction, according to Al Jazeera News.

Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu met with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, describing the talks as “productive” and focused on areas of mutual opportunity, including aerospace, artificial intelligence, energy, critical minerals, and agriculture. “The meeting went really well,” Sidhu said. “We discussed what more we can do together to strengthen trade and investment.”

This visit represents one of the most senior Canadian trade engagements since negotiations on a bilateral trade pact stalled in 2023 following allegations linking India to the killing of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had cited “credible links” to the Indian government, which New Delhi vehemently denied, prompting a diplomatic tit-for-tat that included the expulsion of diplomats and suspension of visa services.

Under Prime Minister Mark Carney, Canada has pursued a reset with India, emphasizing mutual respect, sovereignty, and the rule of law. Carney met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit in Alberta in June, agreeing to appoint new high commissioners and restore regular services for citizens and businesses.

Economic considerations underscore the renewed engagement. Both nations face uncertainties from U.S. trade policy, and Canada seeks Indian investment in energy, critical minerals, and infrastructure, particularly for electric battery production. “Canada has every element needed to build an electric battery,” Sidhu noted, stressing the strategic importance of collaboration in mining and clean energy projects.

The New Delhi visit signals Ottawa’s intent to turn the page on past tensions and position Canada and India as partners in innovation, commerce, and sustainable development.