A Young Man Dies, and France’s Political Wounds Tear Open Again

He was twenty-three years old. Now he is a flashpoint.

Quentin Deranque, a young far-right activist, died last week after being attacked on the streets of Lyon during a protest outside a university where a left-wing politician was scheduled to speak. What began as a charged but familiar scene of political friction ended in bloodshed and France has not been the same since.

The killing has ripped open tensions that were already dangerously close to the surface. With municipal elections approaching in March and the shadow of the 2027 presidential race looming large, the death of one young man has become a mirror reflecting everything broken, angry, and unresolved in French political life.

The government did not wait for the investigation to conclude before pointing fingers. Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon went on national television Monday and laid moral responsibility squarely at the feet of France Unbowed the hard-left party known by its French initials, LFI. “There is a moral responsibility on the part of LFI,” she told broadcaster BFMTV, accusing the party of having “encouraged a climate of violence for years.”

The far right has directed its fury toward la Jeune Garde, the Young Guard, an anti-fascist youth group co-founded by an LFI lawmaker before his election to parliament. The group, dissolved just last June, flatly denied any connection to the “tragic events.”

Even voices from within the broader left broke ranks. Raphaël Glucksmann, a centrist member of the European Parliament, said aloud what many were thinking. “It’s unthinkable,” he declared, “that on the left, we would continue to harbour the slightest doubt about a possible electoral alliance with LFI.”

The irony is sharp. Just a year ago, the left, LFI included, stood shoulder to shoulder to block the far-right National Rally from seizing power after President Macron’s dramatic and costly gamble of calling snap parliamentary elections. That alliance frayed. The National Rally became the largest party in the lower house anyway.

Now, with a dead young man in Lyon and blame filling the airwaves, that fragile, fractious French left looks more divided and more dangerous to itself than ever.

Lyon’s prosecutor was expected to release investigation findings Monday afternoon. Whatever the legal verdict, the political trial has already begun.