Zelenskyy Signals Willingness to Meet Putin as Peace Talks Near Critical Stage

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to address what he described as the “most sensitive” issues in a proposed peace framework aimed at ending the nearly four-year-long war, according to Anadolu.

In an interview with the Ukrainian online newspaper European Pravda, published Tuesday, Sybiha said Kyiv is open to finalizing a 20-point peace plan that has been under discussion since November, provided agreement can be reached on unresolved core disputes. These include the status of occupied territories and the future operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

According to Sybiha, Zelenskyy believes a direct meeting with Putin is necessary to resolve these difficult questions. He dismissed the idea of parallel high-level talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, arguing that negotiations should remain streamlined and focused through existing diplomatic channels. “Creating additional tracks is not timely and unnecessary,” he said, noting that official negotiating teams are already in place.

Sybiha also pointed to recent progress in negotiations, citing trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States held last week in Abu Dhabi. He described the discussions as complex but substantive, adding that bilateral meetings also took place alongside the broader talks.

A separate negotiation track involving military representatives from both sides focused on the parameters of a potential ceasefire, including mechanisms for monitoring and verification. Sybiha characterized these discussions as serious and detailed, reflecting cautious movement toward de-escalation.

The foreign minister explained that the 20-point framework under discussion envisions bilateral agreements between the United States and Ukraine, and separately between the United States and Russia. While this structure is still being negotiated, he emphasized that the process remains fluid.

On Monday, Zelenskyy confirmed that preliminary arrangements are underway for another round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, tentatively expected on February 1. The Kremlin has also acknowledged plans for further US-mediated negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Both Kyiv and Washington have described recent talks as constructive, while Moscow has signaled cautious optimism, acknowledging progress but stressing that significant work remains before a breakthrough can be achieved.