“Kashmir Focused Worldwide as Protests Erupt Ahead of Yasin Malik’s Delhi High Court Hearing”

MIRPUR (AJK), Jan 28 — Protests were held across several countries on Tuesday as supporters of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik gathered ahead of a crucial hearing at the Delhi High Court, drawing international attention to his case and to wider concerns about justice in Kashmir, according to APP.

The demonstrations took place on the eve of the court hearing in which the Indian government is seeking the death penalty for Malik, the chairman of his own faction of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Y). Malik is currently serving a life sentence in an Indian prison following his conviction in a case filed by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to Raja Muzaffar, Coordinator of the Campaign for Justice for Yasin Malik, peaceful protests were organized in several cities, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Bagh, Islamabad, Birmingham, London, and Brussels. He said the events were aimed at expressing global opposition to the government’s plea and highlighting international concern over the legal process.

Speaking to APP, Muzaffar described the protests as disciplined and well organized. He thanked community groups, human rights organizations, student unions, civil society activists, and the Awami Action Committee for their active participation. He said the timing of the demonstrations, just one day before the Delhi High Court hearing, was meant to show that the case is being closely watched around the world.

Muzaffar stressed that the protests reflected growing concern about due process and the use of capital punishment. He said supporters were calling for justice, fairness, and respect for legal and human rights standards.

At the same time, he urged campaigners to remain united, warning that internal divisions could weaken the movement. He emphasized the need for discipline and collective responsibility during this critical phase.

Yasin Malik, who renounced armed struggle in 1994 and later embraced non violent political activism, has long been a prominent figure in Kashmir. Supporters argue that pursuing the death penalty against him could further inflame tensions and damage hopes for dialogue and reconciliation in the region.