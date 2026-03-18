Eid Brings a Rare Silence to the Pakistan-Afghanistan War

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a six-day ceasefire, setting aside their mutual military strikes in a gesture timed to the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting whose conclusion is marked by the celebration of Eid, according to ORF News. The announcement came first from Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, posted on X on Wednesday. Hours later, Afghanistan’s Taliban government confirmed the same: military operations against Pakistan would be suspended, effective from midnight until the night of March 24.

Tarar framed the pause in careful, considered language. It was, he said, an act of goodwill, one that aligned with Islamic values and the spirit of the season. But he left little ambiguity about its limits. The moment Pakistan is attacked, or terrorism strikes within its borders, the military campaign resumes.

The announcement landed with the weight of surprise. Just a day earlier, Pakistani government officials had stated publicly that strikes on Afghanistan would continue. The sudden reversal suggested that something had shifted behind closed doors and indeed it had. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey had all worked quietly to bring the two sides to this fragile pause. Diplomacy, it turned out, had not given up.

The backdrop to all of this is a bitter and longstanding dispute. Islamabad accuses Kabul of sheltering militant groups responsible for deadly attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul flatly denies it. The fighting between the two neighbours had flared again at the end of February, reopening wounds that never fully healed.

Six days is not peace. It is breathing room, a brief, delicate interval carved out of hostility by the combined pressure of three regional powers and the moral weight of a holy season. Whether it leads anywhere deeper will depend on choices that neither government has yet shown a clear willingness to make.

For now, the guns are quiet. In this part of the world, that is not nothing.