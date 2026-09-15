Yemen fighting intensifies near key Red Sea route

Fighting has continued along Yemen’s western front, with government forces reporting strikes against Houthi positions in areas stretching from Taiz towards the Red Sea coast.

The government said on Monday that its forces had targeted Houthi fighters, military equipment and positions in Dhu Bab, in Taiz governorate, and in Khokha, in neighbouring Hodeidah governorate. The claims could not be independently verified.

The two areas hold major strategic importance. They lie along Yemen’s western coastline, close to the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. The narrow passage links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the wider Indian Ocean, making it vital for international shipping.

Dhu Bab is located near the strait, while Khokha lies farther north along the Red Sea coast. Together, the areas form part of a corridor connecting the battle lines around Taiz with Yemen’s strategically important western shoreline, according to Arab News.

Yemen’s armed forces spokesman, Colonel Majid Al-Nazili, said government units had struck Houthi personnel, equipment and defensive positions in both locations.

Military commanders also visited several front lines around Taiz, including areas near Bani Omar, Jardad and Al-Wazi’iyah. The visits were intended to assess the troops’ readiness as the fighting continued to spread across the western theatre.

Major General Abu Bakr Al-Jubouli, commander of the Tor Al-Baha axis, said government forces had inflicted heavy losses on the Houthis during recent clashes. The Houthis have not commented on the government’s latest claims.

The renewed fighting comes as both sides continue to contest territory near the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait. Any further escalation in the area could deepen Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and raise fresh concerns about security along one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.