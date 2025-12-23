Why do you object when India targets you’: Pakistan cleric slams Munir’s army

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that Pakistan should not oppose attacks by India if the country itself was attacking Afghanistan.

Speaking to journalists in Rehman said, “If you justify attacking Afghanistan by claiming you are targeting your enemy there, then why do you object when India targets its enemy in Bahawalpur and Murid (inside Pakistan)?”

He further warned that continued tensions between the two neighbours would only destabilise the region and said dialogue and political engagement were the only lasting solutions.

The JUI-F chief also slammed Pakistan’s army saying political power belonged to the people and not the armed forces, reported local news paper The Express Tribune. “Political strength is not the right of defence institutions; it belongs to the people and politicians,” Rehman said.

Rehman further said national progress depended on constitutional supremacy, not the dominance of one institution over others. The senior cleric-politician also opposed sending Pakistani troops to Palestine.

On Afghanistan, Fazlur Rehman noted that no Afghan government, from the time of King Zahir Shah to Ashraf Ghani, had been friendly towards Pakistan, and asked whether this pointed to failures in Pakistan’s own policy. He said blaming Afghanistan alone would not help and called for honest internal debate.