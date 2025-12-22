Saudi Arabia honours Asim Munir: Pakistan army chief conferred King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence; defence ties in focus

Pakistan’s chief of defence forces field marshal Syed Asim Munir, was on Monday conferred with Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence, during his official visit to the Kingdom.The award was granted under a Royal Decree issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Announcing the honour, the Pakistan Army said the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s highest national decoration.

“Under a Royal Decree issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s highest national honour was also conferred upon the Field Marshal,” the army said, as reported by news agency PTI.

According to the army, the Saudi leadership conveyed its appreciation for Field Marshal Munir’s professionalism and strategic outlook, and acknowledged his role in strengthening the longstanding and close ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Field marshal Munir expressed gratitude to King Salman and the Saudi leadership for the honour, describing it as a reflection of the enduring bonds between the two countries.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the security, stability and prosperity of the Kingdom.

During his visit, Munir also met Saudi Arabia’s minister of defence, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including regional security, defence and military cooperation, strategic collaboration and evolving geopolitical challenges.

In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Sash, the Kingdom’s highest civilian honour, by King Salman bin Abdulaziz during his official visit.