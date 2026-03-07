We Are Waiting: Iran Dares the US Navy to Enter the Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Shadow Over the Strait



At one of the world’s most critical chokepoints, a dangerous game of patience is playing out and Iran is making clear it intends to win, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced Saturday that they are waiting almost calmly, almost invitingly for American naval forces to attempt escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil flows daily, has become a pressure point in the widening regional war between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

“We are waiting for their presence,” said Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini, his words carrying the quiet confidence of a warning rather than a welcome.

The statement came after US Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed that the Navy was preparing to escort commercial vessels through the strait, adding the careful qualifier “as soon as it’s reasonable to do it.” That hesitation speaks volumes. The strait, for now, is anything but reasonable.

Naini sharpened his message with a pointed reminder from history. He urged American decision makers to remember the 1987 fire aboard the supertanker Bridgeton struck by an Iranian mine during the so-called Tanker War and the oil vessels targeted more recently. The message was unmistakable: this has happened before, and it can happen again.

Hours later, that threat turned into action. The Revolutionary Guards announced they had struck an oil tanker named Prima in the Gulf with an exploding drone, after the vessel allegedly ignored repeated warnings about the closure of the strait. The attack was a live demonstration of intent, not merely words, but fire.

The Strait of Hormuz has effectively become a wall of danger. Commercial shipping traffic remains severely disrupted, squeezing global oil supplies and rattling energy markets worldwide. Every tanker that attempts the passage now does so in the shadow of drones, mines, and the watching eyes of Iran’s naval forces.

As Washington weighs its next move, Tehran has already made its position clear, it is not retreating. It is waiting, watching, and ready.