Vienna Police Catch Two 14-Year-Old Suspects After Warning Shot

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested in Vienna’s Floridsdorf district on Friday evening after police fired a warning shot during a chase following a break-in at a garden shed.

Neighbours reportedly saw three teenagers entering the shed and immediately called the emergency services. When police officers arrived, the suspects ran away. During the pursuit, an officer fired a warning shot into the ground. Two of the teenagers were then caught and detained. Police said they had no stolen goods with them, according to Kurier.

The suspects were identified as an Austrian and an Iraqi national. According to police spokesman Markus Dittrich, the owners of the property had not kept any valuables in the shed because young people had repeatedly caused trouble there.

During questioning, the two teenagers reportedly said they had entered the garden shed to charge their electric scooter and “chill”. Their explanation is now part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are also searching for the third suspect. It remains unclear whether the teenager has been identified or where he may have gone.

The case highlights the concerns of residents who say that private garden sheds and other small properties in the area have increasingly become targets for vandalism and unauthorised entry. Although nothing was stolen in this incident, the police operation ended with two arrests after the brief escape attempt.